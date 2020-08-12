Pampa SWAT standoff leads to arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been arrested following a SWAT standoff in Pampa.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday on the 1300 block of Duncan. Police said they were called to the area on a domestic dispute.

According to Pampa Police, officers found Thomas Rojas, 38, had barricaded himself into a bedroom after threatening a family member with a large knife.

Officers said they made contact with him but he was uncooperative.

The Pampa Police Department SWAT team and DPS negotiators were called to the scene.

Police said chemical agents were eventually deployed by SWAT, and after a physical altercation with a K-9 unit, Rojas was taken into custody.

Rojas was taken to the hospital.

PPD said felony charges are pending as well as a mental evaluation.

The incident is still under investigation.