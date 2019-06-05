Pampa Superintendent named Region 16 ESC 2019 Superintendent of the Year

Region 16 Education Service Center has announced that Mrs. Tanya Larkin, Superintendent, Pampa ISD, has been named the 2019 Region 16 Superintendent of the Year.

Mrs. Larkin will represent Region 16 in the annual Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award program.

Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), the SOTY program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.



Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts, and commitment to public involvement in education. Superintendents from any of the state’s 1,026 local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to a state selection committee.



The state committee will interview all regional winners in Austin on August 23–24 and select five state finalists. The Superintendent of the Year will be announced September 21 at the 2019 Texas Association of School Administrators/TASB Convention in Dallas.



TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve approximately 5.4 million public school students.

