Pampa Regional Medical Center receives nationally recognized ‘A’ in hospital safety for second consecutive year

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pampa Regional Medical Center received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the center announced. PRMC, which is a member of Prime Healthcare, received the nationally recognized distinction due to its achievement in protecting its patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

“During a time when we recognize the heroes in our hospitals as they battle a pandemic, and now are providing a life-changing vaccine,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “We are honored to commend our dedicated staff and physicians for achieving this recognition.”

PRMC officials added that this is the second consecutive “A” grade its staff has received. while this is recognition that the community should be proud of, the safety of PRMC patients is the highest priority.

“Putting patients and their safety first has and always will be a top priority at Prime Healthcare, and it has never been more important than it is today,” Dr. Bhatia said.

According to a news release, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is distributed by the Leapfrog Group, which is an independent national watchdog organization that monitors health care quality and safety. The LHSG assigns an “A”, “B”, “C”, “D”, or “F” grade to all general hospitals nationwide and updates every six months. It uses up to 27 measures of hospital safety data, which is publicly available, to assign grades to facilities.

For PRMC’s full grade detail, click here.