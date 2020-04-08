Pampa Police investigating reports of quarantine violations

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pampa Police Department said they have received several reports of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 violating their quarantine.

PPD said the Criminal Investigations Division is currently following up on all reported cases.

Police said in a statement:

Should any investigation bear evidence the quarantine order has been violated by anyone under said quarantine, that information will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for consideration for warrant. Persons who are under quarantine due to a positive test for COVID 19 and violate the quarantine could be subject to arrest and penalties to include, but not limited to, 6 months in jail and up to a $1000 fine. These allegations are being taken very seriously and will be investigated thoroughly by Law Enforcement.

The Pampa Police Department is encouraging everyone to be safe and follow all CDC guidelines along with state and local orders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: