Pampa Police: Foul play may have contributed to Friday death

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pampa Police say foul play may have contributed to what was originally reported as a suicide.

It happened on June 21 around 9:20 p.m.

According to officials, Pampa Police were called to a home on the 300 block of South Anne St. on what was reported as a suicide.

Officers said they found a 33-year-old in the home with an apparent gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed today. Officials said preliminary findings show foul play may have contributed to the death.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Pampa Police Department at 806-669-5750. You can also contact Top of Texas Crime Stoppers at 806-669-2222 or through the P3 Tips App. Your tip can remain anonymous.

This case remains under investigation by the Pampa Police Department and the Texas Rangers.