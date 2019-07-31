Pampa Police arrest driver in a drive-by shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Looking for Suspect in Pampa Assault_6811511050603613355

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Tuesday at 10:21 pm, Pampa Police Department responded to a shooting near Ballard and Duncan where a subject in a black Challenger had fired a gun in the air.

The black Challenger was then followed to the 1000 block of Darby where the driver fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.

One person was injured and transported by Pampa EMS to Pampa Regional Medical Center. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Pampa Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Pedro Castillo, of Pampa, with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss