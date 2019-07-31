Pampa Police arrest driver in a drive-by shooting

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Tuesday at 10:21 pm, Pampa Police Department responded to a shooting near Ballard and Duncan where a subject in a black Challenger had fired a gun in the air.

The black Challenger was then followed to the 1000 block of Darby where the driver fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.

One person was injured and transported by Pampa EMS to Pampa Regional Medical Center. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Pampa Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Pedro Castillo, of Pampa, with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.