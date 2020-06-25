Pampa pastor arrested

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The campus pastor of Trinity Fellowship Church of Pampa has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

30-year-old Michael Loughmiller is charged with two counts of clergy sexual assault, one count of indecency with a child, and one count of sexual assault of a child.

He was arrested on Friday after Pampa Police received a report of a possible sex crimes case.

The case is still under investigation.

