Pampa pastor arrested

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The campus pastor of Trinity Fellowship Church of Pampa has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.
30-year-old Michael Loughmiller is charged with two counts of clergy sexual assault, one count of indecency with a child, and one count of sexual assault of a child.
He was arrested on Friday after Pampa Police received a report of a possible sex crimes case.
The case is still under investigation.
