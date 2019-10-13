Pampa man dead after wreck on SL 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man from Pampa is dead after a wreck on State Loop 335 east of Amarillo on Saturday, October 12 just before 8 a.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-trailer was heading east on SL 335, turned left onto a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a Ford pickup headed west.

The pickup, driven by 67-year-old Martin Rozier III of Pampa, tried to avoid the semi-trailer, but traveled off to the north side of the highway and skid under the right side of the semi-trailer.

DPS reports the pickup was then wedged under the semi-trailer, which continued traveling north for a short distance after the initial impact.

Rozier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.