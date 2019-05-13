Pampa Junior High School on lock out due to law enforcement activity

UPDATE 3:28 P.M.:

According to Pampa ISD, the campus is having a controlled release of the students.

The district said bus riders were dismissed 10 minutes early and car riders were dismissed at the regular time.

ORIGINAL:

The Pampa ISD has been informed by the Pampa Police Department of a situation involving local law enforcement at a nearby neighborhood.

Because of the proximity to PJHS, Pamap ISD has determined that it would be in the best interest of students and staff to LOCK OUT this campus.

That means that on the inside, the students will do business as usual; however, no one will be allowed to enter the campus until authorities on the scene have informed us that there is no threat of danger.

Pampa ISD appreciates your patience and understanding while we do our very best to ensure the safety and security of the students and staff.

