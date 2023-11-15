PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An elementary school student in Pampa is receiving praise after she used Google Translate to help a lost classmate, who was a new student in Pampa, after she got off at the wrong bus stop on Nov. 9.

According to a social media post by William B. Travis Elementary School in Pampa, Astrid recognized that something was not right when she got off the bus and noticed that her fellow classmate looked lost. Astrid swung into action after noticing a language barrier existed between them and then went on to use Google Translate to “help calm the student to learn her needs,” the post read.

Astrid then stopped the bus and explained the new students situation, helping “everyone get safely home,” according to the post.

“Because of Astrid’s extraordinary kindness and resourcefulness, she will skip all 14 punches on her PBIS compliment card, and receive a Golden Ticket to the 9-Week Silent DJ Party in December!,” the post said.