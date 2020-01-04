MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK (KAMR / KCIT) — A man from Pampa is dead after a fatal bicycle wreck in Oklahoma.
According to Oklahoma’s Department of Public Safety, it happened earlier this afternoon on I-40 eastbound, about six miles east of Checotah, in McIntosh county.
DPS reports the 31-year-old cyclist was eastbound on the shoulder of I-40 when he veered into the outside lane for unknown reasons.
He was struck by a GMC Sierra, which was not able to stop in time to avoid hitting him.
The biker was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
He has not yet been identified.
The driver and passenger of the truck were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Pampa cyclist dies after being hit by a car
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK (KAMR / KCIT) — A man from Pampa is dead after a fatal bicycle wreck in Oklahoma.