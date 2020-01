AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The 50th Annual Blair Cherry Award Ceremony was held at the FirstBank Southwest Tower on Tuesday. De’John Burns, a former Palo Duro Don and current Eastern New Mexico Greyhound won the award this year. Burns received a $500 scholarship in the name of Danny Lester, the Blair Cherry Award’s first winner.

Watch the video above t see our coverage from the event.