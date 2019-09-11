Amarillo Police investigating after man hit by vehicle in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after they say a man was hit by a vehicle in north Amarillo.

According to APD, officers were called to the 500 block of NE 15th Ave., between Birch St. and Maple St., just outside of the school zone, on a person being hit by a vehicle and shots possibly being fired in the area.

Officers said they did find the man who was hit by a vehicle and transported him to the hospital.

Palo Duro High School, Park Hills and Hamlet Elementary Schools were placed on lockdown during the incident.

AISD said they did not believe there was an immediate danger for any school, but did implement the lockdowns as a precautionary measure.

AISD said in a statement:

Our students are safe and they will remain in their classrooms, or in the area they were in at the school when the lockdown was first implemented. We have already shared this information with parents and will provide an update when more information is available. Amarillo ISD

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

Amarillo ISD has implemented a lockdown after a report of shots being fired in the neighborhood near Palo Duro High… Posted by Amarillo ISD on Wednesday, September 11, 2019