AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The founder of Pak-A-Sak has died.

Image Courtesy: Pak-A-Sak

Dale McKee and his wife, Joyce, opened the first Pak-A-Sak in Canyon back in 1978.

The convenience store chain now has 22 locations across the panhandle.

Pak-A-Sak is still family owned and operated.

McKee was 85 years old.