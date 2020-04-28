Paint Nail Bar Amarillo hopes to reopen soon; upping safety precautions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many area businesses had to close their doors, some of those being brand new.

“We celebrated our grand opening with new clients and services, and then after that first week of opening we ended up having to close because of COVID-19,” Mishon Wright, co-owner of Paint Nail Bar said.

Paint Nail Bar Amarillo said it is optimistic that its business will be allowed to open back up soon. When it does, it wants to be prepared to make employees and customers feel safe.

“Every client will be asked to wash their hands when they come into Paint, and then they will be asked to wear disposable masks during their service. We will, of course, follow all spacing guidelines that we need to, and, I guess, it just depends on what Governor Abbott says,” Wright explained.

So far, phase one of reopening Texas does not include nail shops but that is not stopping owners of Paint Nail Bar from planning ahead. They said just because the state is reopening does not mean the virus is over, and they want to take extra precautions to keep everyone that steps foot in their facility happy and healthy.

“We will have a barrier between our girls that check our clients in and out, so there will be a barrier between our staff and the clients when they check-in and out. We will continue to clean all our surfaces and equipment with medical-grade cleaners,” Desiree Manning, co-owner of Paint Nail Bar, said.

It also means throwing away buffers and nail files after every use and maintaining their reputation of being a healthier option.

“We are a non-toxic and fume-free nail bar. It’s better for you, it’s better for your nail health and it’s better for all of our staff,” Manning said.

Paint Nail Bar said it has received an overwhelming amount of support from the community and hopes to return the favor when its doors reopen.

Until the nail bar reopens, it will be selling nail kits that people use at home.

More from MyHighPlains.com: