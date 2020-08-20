Page-Kincaid water customers picket outside of Public Service District

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) –It was just last week ago that the Public Service Commission made a ruling on the troubled Page-Kincaid Public Service District forcing its sale, but residents still worry it may not happen.

Armed with signs and photos of their tinged tap water, more than a dozen Page-Kincaid residents protested outside of their public service district’s offices Wednesday.

Their signs read “Honk for clean water” and “No more paying for poison.”

“The water looks like red rust,” said Page-Kincaid resident Karen Payne Jeffers.

Jeffers says she’s been dealing with this for more than two years now.

“And when you get it in your bathtub or sink it ruins it, it leaves a stain in there and you cannot get those stains out,” she said.

Her daughter Tammy Skidmore is also a resident of Page-Kincaid and she says although the Public Service Commission gave 30 days for the service district to sell its assets to West the Virginia American Water company – residents fear this nightmare will keep going on and on.

“We’re out here reinforcing it because we support it but we are also out here because we’re concerned it won’t happen.” Tammy Skidmore, Page-Kincaid resident

“The PSC hasn’t done a whole lot and they are known for that.”

According to the Public Service Commission’s communication director, there are multiple locomotives in action to reach the sale.

For one they confirm the West Virginia American Water company submitted a sales proposal on August 17th.

They say they also now have new legislation that allows the PSC to do a takeover after 30 days if the sale is not reached.

In the meantime, the approximate 700 households that are serviced by the public service district will continue to have to resort to buying bottled water elsewhere.

“The community, the residents, we all want to see this change,” said Skidmore.