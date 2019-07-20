P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo prepares for grand opening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Vet Clinic of Amarillo is one step closer to being open to the public.

The clinic is not officially open to the public until August 5, but they say with appointments filling up quickly, they are ready to hit the ground running.

P.E.T.S. has some renovations left to complete before the grand opening, but they are already working with other animal advocates by performing surgeries.

“We’ve done 40 surgeries this week and we’ll do 40 surgeries next week. When we’re done on our soft open, we’ll have performed 80 surgeries for the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society,” said Executive Director Dacia Anderson.

Soon these services will also be available to all pet owners. Anderson said the clinic’s mission is to prevent euthanasia through sterilization.

“We’re offering low-cost public spay and neuters as well as wellness services at a low cost,” Anderson said. “We offer vaccines, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative. Nail trims are always free.”

She said the clinic is desperately needed. The clinic started taking appointments on Monday and filled 89 spots that day.

“People in this community love their animals. I mean, you can see that when they line up for free microchips. They’re wanting to do the right thing for their pets. We’re just making that more accessible and more affordable,” Anderson added.

“We do it to help keep the pets at home. Unaltered pets are more likely to roam and look for a boyfriend or a girlfriend and then they end up impounded at our shelter. So we want to reduce intake by reducing not only population but by reducing that urge to roam and get picked up in the first place.”

For a list of services and pricing, click here.

The clinic has two full-time veterinarians to perform surgeries. The non-profit will also help with the feral cat TNR program.

Anderson tells us the P.E.T.S. clinic has gotten calls from all over the panhandle and they are excited to serve the community while working with other animal advocate groups.