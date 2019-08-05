P.E.T.S. Clinic in Amarillo holds grand opening

“We said we were going to do it and we did it and that feels amazing,” said Dacia Anderson, Executive Director, P.E.T.S. Clinic.

After months and months of planning , the P.E.T.S. animal clinic of Amarillo is officially open for business. Needless to say, the excitement and anticipation of their opening has reached across state lines.

“We scheduled 89 surgeries our very first day that our phones were opened. We’ve been booking up very quickly. We’ve scheduled from Oklahoma to New Mexico, Lubbock,” said Anderson.

P.E.T.S. is a low-cost preventative vet clinic that offers wellness services such as spaying and neutering, vaccines and heart worm testing, just to name a few.

“A lot of people want these services and cost was a prohibitive thing for them. Now they’re going to be able to take advantage of having their pets spayed or neutered,” said Anderson.

They don’t want their impact to just be in the building.

“We’re going to reach out to people that might not even know the benefits of of spaying and neutering. That’s one of our goals is to reach out to people and to encourage them and to show them all of the benefits and good things that go along with that,” said Anderson.

Which Anderson says is just the beginning of something special.

“We’re like bring it on because we’re going to do great things,” said Anderson.

For more information and clinic hours: https://www.petsclinic.org/