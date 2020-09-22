Owner of Steel Heart Tactical addresses rumors after fire damages shopping center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the owner of Steel Heart Tactical, accusations and assumptions have been made about their business after a fire in a shopping center burned several businesses, including theirs.

Owner, Deborah Jobe, said these messages and social media posts simply are untrue.

“People are saying that we had large or bulk quantities of black powder that had expired and caused a massive explosion. I never carried black powder, so that’s impossible. Ammunition did go off during the fire due to the heat,” Jobe explained.

Capt. Cody Snyder with the Amarillo Fire Department said ammunition can always cause concern but not enough to do the damage some of these posts are alleging.

“As long as the ammunition’s not in the firearm, it doesn’t usually contain enough pressure to penetrate a person. For the most part, as long as it’s not in a fire arm, those projectiles won’t penetrate,” Capt. Snyder said.

Jobe said she just wants the rumors to end.

“The speculation damages reputations that have done nothing to earn that,” Jobe stated.

According to Jobe, her staff, family, and friends plan to rise from the ashes.

“When the report comes out we’ll know exactly what happened,” Jobe said.

The Fire Marshal has not released the cause of the fire just yet.

