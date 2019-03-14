Overturned 18-Wheeler Closes Soncy between Buccola and 81st
Amarillo Police have issued a traffic warning for Soncy between Buccola and 81st.
Officials say a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler has closed the road.
All lanes of traffic are blocked and will be shut down for several hours.
Amarillo Police asks everyone to please avoid the area.
