Overturned 18-Wheeler Closes Soncy between Buccola and 81st

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 05:50 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 05:52 AM CDT

Amarillo Police have issued a traffic warning for Soncy between Buccola and 81st. 

Officials say a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler has closed the road.

All lanes of traffic are blocked and will be shut down for several hours. 

Amarillo Police asks everyone to please avoid the area. 
 

