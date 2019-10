CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Deputies from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Department of Public Safety on a major wreck on U.S. Highway 60 at Highway 168, west of Canyon.

A tractor-trailer hauling cars overturned, and all lanes of west-bound traffic have been diverted.

Anyone travelling in this area should expect delays, and take an alternate route if possible.