Overnight Incident Leads to Amarillo Police CIRT Response; Suspect Deceased

Early this morning, Amarillo Police responded to a 911 hangup on the 1000 block of S. Carolina.

After arriving, the female victim, with a child, told police her husband assaulted her and was in the home with a gun and was threatening suicide.

The victim told police that another child was still sleeping in the home.

The male came to the front door, and officers tried to talk to him, but he went back inside and refused to answer their requests to talk or come out. The APD Critical Incident Response Team(CIRT) was activated and responded to the scene.

Police Negotiators tried to talk to the male, but were unable to establish contact. Knowing the other child was inside, it was determined entry needed to be made to check the welfare of that child.

Once inside, the officers found the child, who was ok and later reunited with his mother.

The male subject was located in a bedroom, deceased. The APD Special Crimes unit investigates all deaths in Amarillo, not attended by a physician, and they responded to the incident. The JP was notified and an autopsy was ordered.

The autopsy will be performed on Monday in Lubbock.

This case is still ongoing.