Overdose Deaths Rise Among Women

News

by: Erika Edwards

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) An alarming new report shows how the drug overdose epidemic is impacting middle-aged women.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, between 1999 and 2017 the rate of women ages 30 to 64 overdosing more than quadrupled.

That included a notable increase of overdoses involving synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, and drugs such as Valium and Xanax.

Experts suggest doctors who are treating women for depression, pain, or anxiety may want to consider alternative options.

Last year more than 70,000 Americans died of overdoses, a ten percent increase in just one year.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2SOWhW7

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss