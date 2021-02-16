Over 50,000 Xcel Energy customers in Texas and New Mexico impacted by second day of controlled power outages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the extreme winter weather continues to impact millions across the state, energy continues to be in high demand.

Wes Reeves, Xcel Energy Spokesperson, said 58,000 Xcel Energy customers in Texas and New Mexico saw multiple rounds of controlled power outages this morning. Yesterday’s singular controlled outage effected 17,000 Xcel Energy customers.

In a recent press release, Reeves shared that “Power plant operations across the central U.S. are still hampered by limited natural gas supplies, which could lead to additional controlled outages in multiple states and in Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico service area on Wednesday.”

Speaking of potential controlled outages in the future, Reeves said “At this point in time, it’s possible. It could look similar to what this morning looked like. So we would obviously like to avoid that, but just wanted to let folks know to be ready- that they could see a return of the controlled outages in the morning.”

The controlled outages that took place Tuesday, February 16th, began around 6:45 a.m. and lasted until 11 a.m.

According to Reeves, the first few rounds of controlled outages this morning lasted about 30 minutes. However, the later outages were reported to be longer, ranging about an hour or more. Some were even reported to last near 90 minutes.

