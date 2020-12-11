Over 200 pounds of marijuana seized in Mount Pleasant traffic stop

by: Danica Sauter

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two were arrested after a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant on December 7.

Abisai Martinez-Coronel, 27, and Carlos Molina, 20, were stopped on Interstate Highway 30. During the investigation, officers found 244 pounds of marijuana.

