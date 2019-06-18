Our Colors Run Together helps celebrate, remember and honor those affected by cancer

Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is proud to present the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 mile fun run/walk. The race is scheduled for Saturday, June 22nd at 9 am at the Amarillo College Washington Street campus. All activities will take place in parking lot #5, north of the Amarillo Museum of Art.

Every type of cancer is represented by a ribbon color and each person’s journey is as unique and personal as the numerous colors in the spectrum. Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is proud to host the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 mile, where all colors of cancer join together to celebrate, remember and honor those affected by cancer.

The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is a community health foundation established in January 2013 that serves Amarillo and the upper twenty-six counties of the Texas Panhandle. Our mission is to reduce the burden of cancer and to promote and serve the healthcare needs of residents living in Amarillo and surrounding communities. After carefully reviewing the healthcare needs of our community, the foundation determined key focus areas: cancer care in the areas of prevention, detection, supportive care and survivorship, access to care, behavioral health and chronic disease management and prevention.

The Texas Department of State Health Services estimates that there will be 1,276 people diagnosed with some form of cancer in Potter and Randall counties in 2018 alone. The people receiving this life-changing news are our friends, neighbors, co-workers and family members. They need to know they are not alone. Our colors run together will provide a platform for all colors of cancer to be celebrated, remembered and honored. Every dollar raised through this event stays local to support people battling cancer who work, live and thrive in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle region.

Registration and more information is available at www.amaruntogether.com. Questions may be directed to 806-331-6939.

