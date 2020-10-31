Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- The Electoral College is a big reason why Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. Four candidates in history have won the popular vote only to be denied the presidency by the Electoral College.

Our country's unique system of electing presidents was devised at the Constitutional Convention in 1787. It was a compromise between those who wanted direct popular elections for president and those who preferred to have Congress decide. At a time of little national identity and competition among the states, there were concerns that people would favor their regional candidates and that big states with denser populations would dominate the vote.