AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Orangetheory Fitness hosted a second Burn For Babies event on Saturday morning to raise money to help improve the health of mothers and babies.

Both events were in partnership with March of Dimes, one taking place this past Saturday.

The event featured a chance to work up a sweat, games and plenty of fun.

All local participants received the opportunity to try Orangetheory for free.

More information on Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory’s website.