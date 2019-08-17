Orangetheory Fitness hosts fundraiser for March of Dimes

Breaking News
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday morning, Orangetheory Fitness hosted a Burn For Babies event to raise money to help improve the health of mothers and babies in partnership with March of Dimes.

The event featured a great workout, games and plenty of fun — as well as a chance to raise money for a great cause.

All local participants received the opportunity to try Orangetheory for free. You do not have to be a member to attend.

For those who missed the Burn For Babies event, there will be another next Saturday, Aug. 24 in the morning.

Classes are reservation-based and have a certain number to spots available, so call ahead of time to get booked for a class.

More information on Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory’s website.

