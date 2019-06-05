Opportunity School Celebrates 50 Years

Opportunity School is celebrating 50 years!

The Opportunity School is celebrating current and former students and families, former teachers, staff, volunteers and board members who have made the past 50 years a success. The Opportunity School Family Picnic is on Sunday, June 9 from 4-6 p.m.

There will be free food, games, and fellowship. Outstanding alumni from the school will be recognized.

The Central Campus at First Presbyterian Church, which has been home to Opportunity School for these many decades, will be open if people want to look at the classroom and the scrapbooks over the years.