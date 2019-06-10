Opportunity School celebrates 50 Years of Good Beginnings
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Opportunity School celebrated 50 Years of Good Beginnings on Sunday, June 9.
To celebrate, they hosted a family picnic at the First Presbyterian Church downtown to recognize the school's distinguished alumni and the educators who shaped who they are now.
The Opportunity School provides high-quality preschool and early childhood education to children from low-income families from ages birth to five-years-old.
Fox 14 News' Meaghan Collier was there to emcee the event.
More Stories
-
Good Wednesday evening everyone.
-
Starting today, parents can access their child's STAAR results.
-
Records show a Dallas-based law firm put in the winning bid for a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.