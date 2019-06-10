Opportunity School celebrates 50 Years of Good Beginnings Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Opportunity School celebrated 50 Years of Good Beginnings on Sunday, June 9.

To celebrate, they hosted a family picnic at the First Presbyterian Church downtown to recognize the school's distinguished alumni and the educators who shaped who they are now.

The Opportunity School provides high-quality preschool and early childhood education to children from low-income families from ages birth to five-years-old.

Fox 14 News' Meaghan Collier was there to emcee the event.