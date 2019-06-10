News

Opportunity School celebrates 50 Years of Good Beginnings

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 08:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:22 PM CDT

Opportunity School celebrates 50 Years of Good Beginnings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Opportunity School celebrated 50 Years of Good Beginnings on Sunday, June 9.

To celebrate, they hosted a family picnic at the First Presbyterian Church downtown to recognize the school's distinguished alumni and the educators who shaped who they are now.

The Opportunity School provides high-quality preschool and early childhood education to children from low-income families from ages birth to five-years-old.

Fox 14 News' Meaghan Collier was there to emcee the event.

