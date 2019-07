The Opportunity School celebrated 50 Years of Good Beginnings on Sunday, June 9.

To celebrate, they hosted a family picnic at the First Presbyterian Church downtown to recognize the school’s distinguished alumni and the educators who shaped who they are now.

The Opportunity School provides high-quality preschool and early childhood education to children from low-income families from ages birth to five-years-old.

Fox 14 News’ Meaghan Collier was there to emcee the event.