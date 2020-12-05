Only 25 Republicans in Congress acknowledge Biden’s election victory, Washington Post survey finds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Only 25 congressional Republicans out of 222 have acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential Election, a new Washington Post survey finds.

According to the survey, despite Biden’s lead of over 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes, 90% of GOP House and Senate members have yet to say who the winner is.

Additionally, two members say Pres. Donald Trump is the winner of the election.

For the survey, WaPo contacted aides from all Republicans to ask: 1) Who won the election? 2) Do you support or oppose Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory? 3) If Biden wins the Electoral College, will you accept him as the legitimately elected president?

Over 70% did not respond at all.

As recently as Friday, Pres. Trump advanced still unproven claims of voter fraud in the election, retweeting an OAN video alleging a conspiracy theory that the United States Postal Service tampered with hundreds of thousands of ballots. The video is flagged as “disputed” by Twitter.

Since Biden was projected as the winner, the Trump campaign and some supporters attempted to block states certification of the results through several lawsuits, the majority of which have been thrown out of court.

The Electoral College is set to meet on Dec. 14 and Congress will count those votes on Jan. 6.