OnlineToday: Something Wicked is Coming to NBC in October

Halloween is getting a little greener this year on NBC.

It was exclusively announced last week on NBC’s TODAY Show that a tribute concert for “Wicked” on Broadway will air to celebrate the smash musical’s 15th anniversary.

The concert will be hosted by two of Wicked’s original cast members, Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth, with guest performances by Ariana Grande, Pentatonix, and the current Broadway company of “Wicked,” with more to be announced as the event nears.

“Wicked” opened on Broadway on October 30, 2003, and is based off Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.”

The show takes audiences back to the Land of Oz to see what happened before Dorothy dropped in, and how the world came to know one woman as good and the other as wicked.

“A Very Wicked Halloween” will air on October 29 at 9 p.m. on KAMR Local 4 and other NBC stations.

