One-year-old rings “cancer free” bell

A major milestone for a pint-sized warrior.

That’s one-year-old Zoey Jacobs ringing the hospital’s “cancer free” bell to show her victory in her fight against cancer.

Jacobs was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in September of 2018.

She spent the next seven months of her life getting treatment at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, DC.

But on May 11th, it was nothing but good news when doctors announced that her test results showed there were no more cancerous cells in her body.

Her family says they are happy that the little girl was finally able to come home.