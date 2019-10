AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has been sentenced for the robbery of a Pampa credit union back in March.

Rodney Harris, 49, was sentenced on one count for the robbery of Pantex Federal Credit Union. He will serve three years in prison.

Harris will also need to pay more than $20,000 in restitution.

Patrica Jones, 32, also pleaded guilty to that robbery. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 25.