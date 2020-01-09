One sentenced for role in sale of synthetic marijuana

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new person has been sentenced to prison for his role in the sale of synthetic marijuana in multiple Amarillo stores.

Danny Vorasane was sentenced to just more than three years after entering a plea to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Vorasane was an employee at a store in which they sold synthetic marijuana to customers.

Another store employee, Terry Morgan, was also sentenced in October to just more than two years in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Four others still have drug charges pending in this case.