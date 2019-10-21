One person surrendered, no injuries reported after SWAT situation in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has surrendered but no injuries have been reported after a SWAT situation in Amarillo on Sunday, October 20.

According to Sgt. Carla Burr, officers were dispatched to the Treepoint Meadows apartments on a call of shots fired.

When officers tried to make contact at the apartment, they heard what they believed were two more shots. These officers then pulled back and notified a supervisor.

A short while later, APD says an officer heard what sounded like one more shot fired.

At this time, APD’s Critical Incident Response Team was activated.

APD reports police negotiators tried to contact the suspected person by phone but were unsuccessful.

SWAT had the suspected apartment surrounded and attempted contact by using a speaker.

A short time later, the male suspect came out and surrendered to the officers.

There were no injuries reported to the police.

This incident is still under investigation by Amarillo Police detectives.