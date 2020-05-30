One person dead, multiple hospitalized after late-night accident on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and multiple others are hospitalized after a wreck on I-40.

It happened on Friday just after 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of I-40 West.

According to Amarillo Police, two motorcycles, one driven by a 29-year-old man with a 44-year-old woman passenger, the other driven by Seth Dees, 39, and a 42-year-old woman passenger, were driving west on I-40.

APD said the front end of the motorcycle driven by Dees hit the rear end of the other motorcycle causing both to crash.

Police said a pickup, driven by a 42-year-old man, could not stop before running over Dees and his passenger.

Amarillo Police told us Dees died at the scene due to injuries received from the accident. His passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the passenger of the other motorcycle was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of that motorcycle later went to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The accident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

More from MyHighPlains.com: