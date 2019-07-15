One person dead after structure fire in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a structure fire in Clovis on Sunday, July 14.

According to the Clovis Police Department, at approximately 5:17 a.m., officers of the Clovis Police Department and firefighters from the Clovis Fire and Emergency Medical Services department were dispatched to 815 ½ Wallace for a structure fire.

Upon the arrival of police and fire personnel, they found a residence fully involved with fire and a female subject who had been brought out of the residence. The female was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center-Clovis for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Clovis Fire Department personnel were informed another subject was inside the residence but were unable to get to the other individual due to the intensity of the fire.

Once the fire was out, they did locate a subject inside the residence who was deceased. Clovis Police Department detectives were contacted to respond, along with Clovis Fire Department fire investigators.

The New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office was also contacted to send investigators to assist with this incident.

The deceased subject was removed from the residence by Office of Medical Investigations personnel and is being sent to their office in Albuquerque for autopsy.

The family to the deceased and female who is being treated are being located for notification and names will be released after they are notified.

This investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information about this incident are requested to contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9432.