One of the Men Convicted in Dustin Pool Murder Back in a Randall County Court

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Convicted murderer Joshua Stocker is back in court this morning.

The hearing was ordered by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals regarding Stocker's writ of habeas corpus filed back in January.

Stocker is one of nine people to be convicted in the 2003 murder of Dustin pool.

His attorney claims, among other things, that new evidence that could exonerate his client is now available.

Stocker also claims he was denied due process and a fair trial because the state failed to disclose evidence and used illegal wiretaps.

He also accuses the Randall County D.A. of tampering with a witness.