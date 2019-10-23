One more mild day

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.

We’re starting off our Wednesday with lows in the 40s and just a few spotty clouds. As we continue throughout the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine and clear skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we’ll see a cold front move over the region dropping lows into the 30s. Throughout the day on Thursday, we’ll see some showers develop and move through the region.

What will start off as rain will have the potential to transition into rain and ice leading to a wintry mix for portions of the central Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Areas to the southeast will see mostly just rain showers, while our northwestern counties will see more snow, with accumulations of less than an inch expected.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 70°

Normal Low: 42°

Record High: 90° / 2012

Record Low: 23° / 1906

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 54°

6″: 58°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 5.38″ / +4.10″

Year to Date: 23.47″ / 5.00″

Drying Potential: Moderate

Pan Evaporation: 0.10″

AM Humidity: 79%

PM Humidity: 35%