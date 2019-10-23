One more mild day

Clear

Amarillo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 34F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 34F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

39°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
37°F Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Morning!

We’re starting off our Wednesday with lows in the 40s and just a few spotty clouds. As we continue throughout the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine and clear skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we’ll see a cold front move over the region dropping lows into the 30s. Throughout the day on Thursday, we’ll see some showers develop and move through the region.

What will start off as rain will have the potential to transition into rain and ice leading to a wintry mix for portions of the central Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Areas to the southeast will see mostly just rain showers, while our northwestern counties will see more snow, with accumulations of less than an inch expected.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 70°

Normal Low: 42°

Record High: 90° / 2012

Record Low: 23° / 1906

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 54°

6″: 58°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 5.38″ / +4.10″

Year to Date: 23.47″ / 5.00″

Drying Potential: Moderate

Pan Evaporation: 0.10″

AM Humidity: 79%

PM Humidity: 35%

