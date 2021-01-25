One killed in Hartley County crash

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person died on Friday during a crash on FM-998, around two and a half miles south of Hartley.

DPS reported that at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Leovigildo Gonzalez, 47, of Hartley, was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma northbound on FM-998. The report states that Gonzalez left the paved portion of the road and traveled into the barrow ditch on the southbound side.

According to the report, Gonzalez “overcorrected the steering and lost control of the vehicle.” The Tacoma went into the ditch on the northbound side of the road, where it rolled multiple times.

Gonzalez, reported as not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene by Hartley County Justice of the Peace, Ronnie Gordon.

The crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers. This story will be updated as more information is released.