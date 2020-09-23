One injured after shooting near downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting near downtown Amarillo.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North Madison.

According to Amarillo Police, officers were called to that location on a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD said while investigating this shooting, another call came in of another person with a gunshot wound who was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. Police said they do not know if the two incidents are related.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect in custody and no suspect description at this time.

