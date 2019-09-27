One injured after late-night shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is injured after being shot in south Amarillo.
It happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.
Amarillo Police said they responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex on the 4600 block of South Virginia.
Police told us they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Police or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.