One injured after late-night shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is injured after being shot in south Amarillo.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.

Amarillo Police said they responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex on the 4600 block of South Virginia.

Police told us they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Police or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.