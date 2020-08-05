One injured after being hit by motorcycle, police say

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is hospitalized after Amarillo Police said he was hit by a motorcycle.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on 45th between I-27 and Georgia.

According to police on the scene, a man was attempting to cross 45th when the motorcycle hit him.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

