One injured after being hit by motorcycle, police say

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is hospitalized after Amarillo Police said he was hit by a motorcycle.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on 45th between I-27 and Georgia.
According to police on the scene, a man was attempting to cross 45th when the motorcycle hit him.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Cornyn: Amarillo Area to Receive $430K in Second Round of Coronavirus Recovery Grants for Public Housing Authorities
- Caught on Cam: Big gator has a close call with a child in Texas
- Coronavirus Pandemic Fuels Rise In “Broken Heart Syndrome”
- Newsfeed Now: Justice during a pandemic; beer movement goes national
- CDC: People are dying after ingesting hand sanitizer