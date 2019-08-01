One in five moms feel pressured by their jobs to stop breastfeeding

(FOX NEWS) – More than half of working moms in America are worried about heading back to the office after giving birth.

This according to a new “OnePoll” study examining women’s concerns over their work-life balance.

Researchers finding a top issue was the ability to get proper rest.

40 percent of working moms say they fear being too exhausted to do their jobs effectively.

Another major concern is breastfeeding.

Close to 70 percent of women reported plans to breastfeed and pump after their maternity leave was over but, the study shows one-in-five mothers reported being pressured by their work to stop.

Even though worrying exists, researchers say more than half of the moms surveyed said they received some sort of support from their colleagues.