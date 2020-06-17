One hospitalized after shooting in Shamrock

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A person is hospitalized after a shooting in Shamrock.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night in Elmore Park.
According to the Wheeler County Sheriff, a woman was shot and airlifted to Amarillo. She was later transferred to Lubbock and is in stable condition.
The sheriff said two people were arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon at the scene. Officials said the charges of Endangering a Child were later added.
