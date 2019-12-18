One hospitalized after shooting in NE Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Amarillo.

It happened in the area of NE 24th and N Manhattan.

According to Amarillo Police, it happened between two vehicles.

Officials said they were driving in the same direction on NE 24th when a person shot the driver of the other vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a motive at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

