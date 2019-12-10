One hospitalized after head-on collision in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on collision in northeast Amarillo.

It happened on Highway 60 near Tyson.

According to APD on scene, it was an eastbound collision in the westbound lanes involving two vehicles.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

